Oliver Baumann headshot

Oliver Baumann Injury: "Progressing well"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Baumann (foot) is progressing well but is still out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, accoridng to manager Christian Ilzer. "Oli is progressing well."

Baumann has received a decent update this week, as the goalie is said to be progressing well. That said, he is likely to train soon and will probably see a return on the horizon. He will look to return within the next week or two, as he is a regular starter when fit.

Oliver Baumann
1899 Hoffenheim
