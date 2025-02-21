Oliver Baumann Injury: "Progressing well"

Baumann (foot) is progressing well but is still out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, accoridng to manager Christian Ilzer. "Oli is progressing well."

Baumann has received a decent update this week, as the goalie is said to be progressing well. That said, he is likely to train soon and will probably see a return on the horizon. He will look to return within the next week or two, as he is a regular starter when fit.