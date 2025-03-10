Oliver Baumann News: Allows one against Heidenheim
Baumann had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus FC Heidenheim.
Baumann was in net for a second straight game after returning from an injury, making a decent effort with his five saves and one goal allowed. This comes after seeing a clean sheet in his last match, with only three in 20 league appearances this season. He could see his fourth in their next outing when facing St. Pauli on Friday.
