Oliver Baumann News: Allows one against Heidenheim

Baumann had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Baumann was in net for a second straight game after returning from an injury, making a decent effort with his five saves and one goal allowed. This comes after seeing a clean sheet in his last match, with only three in 20 league appearances this season. He could see his fourth in their next outing when facing St. Pauli on Friday.