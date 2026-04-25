Oliver Baumann headshot

Oliver Baumann News: Beaten once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Baumann allowed a goal while making three saves during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Baumann allowed a first half goal from the penalty spot, but was excellent in open play as Hoffenheim came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Baumann and company take on Stuttgart at home next weekend.

Oliver Baumann
1899 Hoffenheim
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