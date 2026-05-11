Oliver Baumann News: Breaks clean sheet drought

Baumann had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Baumann made two saves from two Werder Bremen shots on goal Saturday to help lift Hoffenheim to a narrow 1-0 road win and secure his first clean sheet since mid-February. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 13 saves and eight clearances while conceding seven goals and recording Saturday's clean sheet. Look for Baumann in net Saturday for Hoffenheim's final league fixture at Borussia Monchengladbach.