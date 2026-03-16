Oliver Baumann News: Concedes once in draw

Baumann registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Baumann conceded one goal Saturday, a Konstantinos Koulierakis header in the 64th minute which opened up the scoring. Baumann also only made one save and has now conceded at least one goal in four consecutive starts. He faces a more difficult match Friday at RB Leipzig, a side which has scored 48 goals through 26 matches this season.