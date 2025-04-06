Oliver Baumann News: Concedes three in loss

Baumann made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig.

Baumann had a rough outing, due in large part to Leo Ostigard's straight red card in the 28th minute. It marked the sixth time this season he conceded three or more goals, with two of them coming after Ostigard's sending off. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Mainz, a side which has scored 46 goals through 28 matches this season.