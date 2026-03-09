Oliver Baumann News: Concedes twice Saturday

Baumann had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win against FC Heidenheim.

Baumann conceded two goals Saturday, although he was still able to earn the victory thanks to his side's attack. It marked his eighth time this season conceding multiple goals, and this was the first among those matches where he made just one save. He'll look to bounce back Saturday versus Wolfsburg, a side which has scored 34 goals through 25 matches this season.