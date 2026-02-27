Oliver Baumann News: Concedes two goals in loss

Baumann made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.

Baumann had an active outing against Koln and has continued to face a heavy workload this season, dealing with 101 shots across 23 league matches while conceding 30 goals. His 70.3 percent save rate remains solid compared to many goalkeepers in the league, though the Hoffenheim defense has often left him exposed, with much of the team's success coming from their attacking play rather than defensive stability. Baumann's next fixture comes against St Pauli, who currently sit 16th, presenting a favorable opportunity to return to keeping a clean sheet.