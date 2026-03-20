Oliver Baumann News: Crushed by Leipzig
Baumann allowed five goals while making four saves during Friday's 5-0 loss to RB Leipzig.
Baumann allowed four goals in the first half and one in the second as Hoffenheim dropped all three points Friday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for six saves over his last three starts. Hoffenheim face off against Mainz at home in their next Bundesliga match April 4th.
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