Oliver Baumann News: Holds on for draw
Baumann allowed two goals while making four saves during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.
Baumann allowed two goals in the opening 14 minutes of the match but held Hoffenheim from there as Hoffenheim came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for 11 saves over his last three starts. Hoffenheim take on Dortmund at home next Saturday.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Baumann See More