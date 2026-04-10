Oliver Baumann headshot

Oliver Baumann News: Holds on for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Baumann allowed two goals while making four saves during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Baumann allowed two goals in the opening 14 minutes of the match but held Hoffenheim from there as Hoffenheim came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for 11 saves over his last three starts. Hoffenheim take on Dortmund at home next Saturday.

Oliver Baumann
1899 Hoffenheim
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