Oliver Baumann News: Three saves for loss

Baumann recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Baumann stopped three of five shots he faced and was left with the loss during Saturday's clash. On a day where both goals keepers faced five shots, Baumann was just barely outplayed. It's not an awful showing, especially against a potent Mainz attack, but Baumann will need to improve. He has a couple tough matches coming up, especially a clash with Dortmund on April 18.