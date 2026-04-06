Oliver Baumann News: Three saves for loss
Baumann recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.
Baumann stopped three of five shots he faced and was left with the loss during Saturday's clash. On a day where both goals keepers faced five shots, Baumann was just barely outplayed. It's not an awful showing, especially against a potent Mainz attack, but Baumann will need to improve. He has a couple tough matches coming up, especially a clash with Dortmund on April 18.
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