Oliver Baumann headshot

Oliver Baumann News: Three saves in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Baumann registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Baumann has played in four games since returning from his foot injury and in that time has only conceded three goals. In these four games, he has made a total of 14 saves. He will look to increase his number of clean sheets so far this season he has only kept three clean sheets in 22 games.

Oliver Baumann
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
