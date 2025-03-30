Oliver Baumann News: Three saves in 1-1 draw
Baumann registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.
Baumann has played in four games since returning from his foot injury and in that time has only conceded three goals. In these four games, he has made a total of 14 saves. He will look to increase his number of clean sheets so far this season he has only kept three clean sheets in 22 games.
