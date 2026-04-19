Oliver Baumann News: Two saves in home win

Baumann had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Baumann made two saves, which helped his team win at home against Borussia Dortmund. The keeper has kept six clean sheets in the 30 Bundesliga games that he has played this season. He has gone eight games without a clean sheet conceding 16 goals and making 19 saves in this time. He has made at least two saves in each of the last four games.