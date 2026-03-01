Oliver Baumann News: Two saves in loss

Baumann recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus FC St. Pauli.

Baumann made two saves and conceded one goal in Saturday's clash against St. Pauli. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording just one clean sheet across his last five appearances while making 17 saves and allowing nine goals during that span. He will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against Heidenheim.