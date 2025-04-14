Oliver Burke News: Nets brace

Burke scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against VfB Stuttgart.

Burke netted the equalizer in the 32nd minute assisted by Mitchell Weiser. Burke then netted the winner in the 90th minute assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt. Burke also made a clearance. He has scored in back to back games for the first time this season, taking his tally to five.