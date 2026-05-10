Oliver Burke News: Nets game winning goal
Burke scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Sunday's 3-1 win over Mainz.
Burke found the back of the net in the 88th minute scoring the game winning goal for Union. The goal was the first since April 18th for Burke as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and eight crosses over his last three starts.
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