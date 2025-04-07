Oliver Burke News: Nets Saturday

Burke scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Burke scored once during Saturday's win, making the most of his only shot on goal. The pacey striker hasn't been the most efficient attacking option, but he still thrived against a spotty Frankfurt backline. Burke will continue to partner Marvin Ducksch in the starting XI for a solid Bremen attack.