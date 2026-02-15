Oliver Burke News: Provides assist as a late sub
Burke assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Hamburger SV.
Burke provided his first assist of the season, having already scored four goals this season. He has started 13 games this season, but only started one of the last five Union Berlin matches, being a sub in three. He came off the bench with seven minutes to go, creating two chances, including the assist for Andrej Ilic.
