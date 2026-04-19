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Oliver Burke News: Scores late consolation goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Burke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.

Burke was finally back on the score sheet Saturday, with it being the forward's first goal since the new year. It would come as a late consolation goal, with Andrej Ilic finding him in the 86th minute, recording two shots before scoring. He now sits at five goals this season, up to six goal contributions in 25 appearances (17 starts).

Oliver Burke
Union Berlin
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