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Oliver Burke News: Sets up goal with aerial assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Burke assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Burke delivered the assist that led to Union's second goal with a perfect header that set up Andrej Ilic. Burke was a regular starter for Union Berlin for most of the 2025-26 season, appearing in the XI in 21 of his 29 league contests. He finished the campaign with six goals and two assists.

Oliver Burke
Union Berlin
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