Oliver Burke News: Sets up goal with aerial assist
Burke assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.
Burke delivered the assist that led to Union's second goal with a perfect header that set up Andrej Ilic. Burke was a regular starter for Union Berlin for most of the 2025-26 season, appearing in the XI in 21 of his 29 league contests. He finished the campaign with six goals and two assists.
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