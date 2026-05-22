Oliver Christensen News: Concedes once against Atalanta

Christensen recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Christensen had a standout performance in his first start with Fiorentina this campaign after returning from Sturm Graz in January, but he was beaten by an own goal by Pietro Comuzzo late in the game. He'll likely have the same role next year. He had played five times in the UEFA Europa League during his previous loan spell in Austria, giving up six goals, keeping one clean sheet and making 18 saves.