Oliver Irow News: Joins Plymouth on loan

Irow has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan from Tottenham for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Irow spent the second half of last season on loan at Mansfield Town in the same division, scoring twice on his senior debut and finishing with four goals in 18 appearances. A product of Tottenham's academy, he's been a regular for the U21s, scoring five goals in 12 appearances at that level early last season, and also featured in the UEFA Youth League. The move gives him another shot at regular League One football as he looks to build on the progress from his Mansfield loan.