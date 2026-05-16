Oliver Larraz Injury: Forced off Saturday

Larraz left Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo with an apparent injury.

Larraz struggled to walk off the field after a poor 40-minute outing against Houston. It was a rare start for the midfielder, who was replaced by the regular first option Andres Cubas. While the issue could leave Larraz out of the final game before the World Cup break against San Diego, his status remains unclear, and he may return to a bench spot even if he's fit.