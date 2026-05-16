Oliver Larraz Injury: Suffers hip knock

Larraz (hip) was forced off during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo after taking a hit to the hip that significantly limited his movement, according to coach Jesper Sorensen, per Har Journalist. "He got hit on his hip and it was difficult for him to move. He was very limited. We have to see. He's not ruled out definitely for next game. We have to see how he recovers during the week."

Larraz's status for the upcoming fixture remains uncertain, with the club giving themselves the week to assess how the hip responds before making any final decisions. Larraz has mainly been a bench option for the Whitecaps this season, therefore if he has to miss some time to recover, his absence is unlikely to affect much the starting XI.