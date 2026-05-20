Oliver Larraz Injury: Training on side

Larraz (hip) has been involved in light training drills sidelined from the group as he continues to recover from his injury, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Larraz suffered a knock to the hip during his last appearance on May 16 and remains questionable for upcoming contests. If he fails to recover in time for the next match against San Diego, his defensive midfield tasks may be covered by a more offensive-minded Jeevan Singh Badwal, at least until the regular starter Andres Cubas returns from a one-game ban.