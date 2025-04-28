Oliver Larraz News: Breaks up play in midfield

Larraz registered five tackles (three won) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Larraz led the Colorado defensive effort Saturday with five attempted tackles (three won) as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Seattle. The holding midfielder has been named to the starting XI in each of Colorado's first 10 fixtures to begin the season. Overall, he's tallied 29 tackles (14 won), 14 interceptions and seven clearances while contributing to a single clean sheet. Larraz has played the full 90 minutes in just four of his 10 starting appearances.