Oliver Larraz News: Dominates midfield

Larraz had four tackles (four won), one clearance and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Houston Dynamo.

Larraz was a vital factor in helping Colorado secure a draw against Houston on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder completed the most dribbles in the match with three, won the most tackles in the match with four, won the most duels in the match with 12, and made three interceptions. Larraz has just two goal contributions this season, but he has put in great performances regardless throughout the campaign.