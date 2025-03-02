Oliver Larraz News: Records two assists

Larraz assisted twice to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Larraz has been with the Rapids since 2021. But going into Saturday, he had not logged any assists. The fact that Larraz logged two of them does not assure he will be a consistent chance creator moving forward, but it would add an element to his game that makes him a more all-around and appealing option in fantasy for future matchups.