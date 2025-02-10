Oliver McBurnie News: Assist in start

McBurnie assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Saturday marked McBurnie's first start since October, and he rewarded the decision by logging an assist to Las Palmas' lone goal, scored by Manu Fuster. Injuries to key forwards allowed McBurnie to start Saturday, and should said issues remain problematic for Las Palmas, he should have no problem remaining the team's starting XI for now.