Oliver McBurnie News: Makes most of limited action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

McBurnie assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo dominated possession against Las Palmas on Monday, so McBurnie was kept quiet for most of the match. However, he was able to capitalize on his limited in-game opportunities by providing an assist for Alberto Moleiro's equalizer at the start of the second half. McBurnie also won all six of his aerial duels and made three passes into the final third. He will hope to have another steady performance in attack this Sunday against Real Sociedad.

