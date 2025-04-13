Oliver McBurnie News: Scores go-ahead goal

McBurnie scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe.

McBurnie scored the second goal for Las Palmas in the 61st minute on Saturday, giving his team the lead. He was active throughout the match, contributing to the team's offensive efforts with three shots. The forward has scored one goal in each of his last two outings and will aim to build on that form in the upcoming match against Atletico on Saturday.