Oliver McBurnie News: Showing cut short

McBurnie assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Valladolid.

McBurnie was on his way to having a good day against Real Valladolid until unfortunate circumstances prevented that from happening. In 32 minutes played, McBurnie registered one assist, had one touch in the opposition's box, and made two passes into the final third. However, he was subbed off in the 32nd minute due to Scott McKenna receiving a red card in the 29th minute. With Las Palmas up 1-0 at the time, manager Diego Martinez felt it was best to take off the striker. McBurnie now has five assists in 11 La Liga starts, and hopefully he will be well rested for Sunday's clash with Real Betis.