Oliver Scarles Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Scarles was forced off at halftime during Monday's FA Cup win against Brentford due to a knock, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Toby Bryant from LondonWorld. "I think we have to assess him and see how it goes."

Scarles was in the starting XI for Monday's FA Cup clash against the Bees but couldn't make it through the full match after picking up a knock during the opening stretch, forcing him off at halftime. The left-back will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the severity of the issue. Even if he ends up sidelined, it likely won't cause much movement in the starting lineup since he has mostly served as a backup option to El Hadji Malick Diouf throughout the season.

Oliver Scarles
West Ham United
