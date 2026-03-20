Oliver Scarles Injury: Option for play

Scarles (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "Ollie is OK. Outside of Cry, everybody is available and working."

Scarles is fit for play again after only one match, with the defender returning from his undisclosed injury. This will give the club some more depth in the defense, as he started in his last appearance at left-back, while starting in nine of his 12 appearances this campaign. That said, he will likely return to a rotational role in his return to play, with El Hadji Malick Diouf likely to continue in his starting role on the left.