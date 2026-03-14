Oliver Scarles Injury: Out against Manchester City

Scarles (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester City.

Scarles will miss Saturday's clash against Manchester City after picking up a knock that forced him off at halftime Monday against Brentford. The left-back is still being evaluated and has not recovered enough to be cleared for action. However, his absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup much since El Hadji Malick Diouf has been the preferred option at left-back throughout the season.