Oliver Scarles News: Finds bench
Scarles (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.
Scarles has only missed one game with his undisclosed injury and will keep the absence at that, with the defender returning Sunday. He remains in more of a rotational role for the club, starting in nine of his 12 appearances but going unused a decent amount.
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