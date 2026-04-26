Oliver Sorensen News: Assists off bench
Sorensen assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Pisa.
Sorensen was the difference make off the bench Saturday, recording the assist to help earn the three points. He's been a bench option the last three games in a row, collecting 19 starts in 31 appearances, scoring and assisting once on 31 clearances, 17 tackles and crosses.
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