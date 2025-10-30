Sorensen shouldered heavy defensive tasks in the midfield but also made his presence felt on the other end, although Mile Svilar answered the bell on his two finishes. He posted a new season high in both shots and clearances. He got the nod while Mandela Keita (knee) and Emanuele Valeri (ankle) were out and Pontus Almqvist (thigh) wasn't fully fit. His playing time was spotty in previous tilts. He has notched one key pass, three interceptions and eight clearances in the last five rounds (two starts).