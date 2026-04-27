Oliver Torres Injury: Ends season injured

Torres was excluded from the squad in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Santos as he dealt with a muscular injury, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Saturday.

Torres didn't play in the week 17 game, marking the end of the campaign for him given that his team failed to qualify for the postseason. He finished the first tournament of the year with one goal and a joint team-high four assists across 14 Liga MX appearances. Iker Fimbres took his place alongside Fidel Ambriz in holding midfield during the last contest.