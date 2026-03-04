Oliver Torres Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Torres left the pitch with a potential injury in the first half of Wednesday's matchup versus Queretaro.

Torres felt some discomfort in the initial minutes of the midweek game, although it's unclear what was the precise issue he picked up. The midfielder has been active over the last few weeks, and his eventual absence would end a run of 12 league starts for him. He was replaced by Sergio Canales, who was surprisingly dropped to a bench role Wednesday and should be the top option to fill in for Torres in the future.