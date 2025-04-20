Oliver Torres Injury: Sidelined with ankle injury

Torres is ruled out for the regular-season finale at Leon due to a bone edema in the left ankle, Jaime Mar of Cancha El Norte reported Saturday.

Torres will miss his second straight game after being suspended for the midweek clash with America. The midfielder was in poor form over the last few matches he played, but his absence is a blow to the depth of a roster also limited by the loss of Sergio Canales (calf). All of Tecatito Corona, Jordi Cortizo and Nelson Deossa should record more minutes than usual until Torres is ready to return.