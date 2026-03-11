Oliver Torres Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue

Torres is working on his recovery from a right hamstring myofascial injury, the team reported Saturday.

Torres could remain unavailable for a few weeks until he resumes full training, with his absence forcing Rayados to modify their usual midfield. Furthermore, if Fidel Ambriz (quadriceps) also stays out, both Iker Fimbres and Jorge Agustin Rodriguez may benefit with increased playing time in the next few games. The former Sevilla playmaker tallied two assists over nine Clausura starts before suffering the injury.