Oliver Torres News: Assists opener on Saturday

Torres assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Torres set up Uros Djurdjevic's opener in the 20th minute. Torres was busy in midfield and made 50 passes. He also recorded four tackles. He has now assisted in consecutive games and is up to four assists for the campaign.