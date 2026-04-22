Oliver Torres News: Delivers winning goal

Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Torres produced his most productive offensive display, leading his side in chances created with four while also registering four shots. Three of his attempts came from outside the box but his only shot from inside the area proved decisive and delivered the winning goal, his first of the Clausura. He also contributed one tackle to extend a streak of 12 consecutive appearances with at least one, bringing his total during that run to 28.