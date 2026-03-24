Oliver Torres News: Logs assist off bench in return

Torres (hamstring) made an assist and sent in three crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chivas.

Torres returned after a two-game absence due to injury and was brought in as part of a double substitution at the hour mark. The playmaker had a huge role on his team's late surge as he initiated the play that led to their first goal and then assisted the second. This was the first assist since Jan. 2 for Torres, who's having a season full of ups and downs and will hope this is the start of a better individual stretch.