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Oliver Torres News: Logs assist off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Torres (hamstring) made an assist and sent in three crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chivas.

Torres returned after a two-game absence due to injury and was brought in as part of a double substitution at the hour mark. The playmaker had a huge role on his team's late surge as he initiated the play that led to their first goal and then assisted the second. This was the first assist since Jan. 2 for Torres, who's having a season full of ups and downs and will hope this is the start of a better individual stretch.

Oliver Torres
Monterrey
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