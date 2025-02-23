Oliver Torres News: Scores, assists in win
Torres scored a goal and assisted on another in Monterrey's 3-1 win Saturday against Atletico San Luis.
Torres has now scored in back-to-back matches, which bodes well for his chances to remain a key part of this offense. He should do well against a Mazatlan side which has struggled to defend over its last four games, even though there's a short turnaround with the match happening Tuesday.
