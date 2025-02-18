Oliver Torres News: Scores fourth in 4-2 win

Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Queretaro.

Torres scored his second in his last three starts to seal victory in the 76th minute. He connected with Sergio Canales on the edge of the box and struck the ball into the left-hand side of the goal. He also created a chance, which makes it seven games in a row where he has created at least one chance.