Olivier Boscagli Injury: Resumes training, option Wednesday

Boscagli (strain) has trained and is questionable for Wednesday's match against Juventus, according to Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf.

Boscagli looks to be an option for Wednesday's match after several weeks out due to an injury, suffering the injury last time he played in a UCL match against Liverpool on Jan. 29. He was a regular starter before his injury, starting in all eight of his appearances. That said, he will hope to see the start immediately if fit enough for that role Wednesday.