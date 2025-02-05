Olivier Boscagli Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Boscagli is out for the time being due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Boscagli is set for a spell on the sidelines, with the defender suffering a muscle injury in their last contest. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense and is set to miss their first UCL knockout stage match. That said, this will force a change, with Armando Obispo as a likely replacement.