Olivier Deman Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Deman is dealing with an ankle injury he likely picked up in the last match against Heidenheim and he was not seen in team training Monday. That would be a tough blow for Bremen if the defender ends up missing time since Felix Agu (groin) is already sidelined for the time being. If both remain out for upcoming fixtures, the club could be forced to turn to third-choice option Isaac Schmidt on the left flank.